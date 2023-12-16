FC Halifax Town got their play-off push back on track with an impressive 2-0 win at Gateshead.

The Gateshead International Stadium

A goal in each half from Kane Thomson-Sommers and Milli Alli did the damage for Town, who produced a textbook away performance.

Gateshead must be sick of the sight of Halifax; The Shaymen well and truly have the measure of the hosts, now unbeaten in 17 games against them.

They had to work hard for it here, but were excellent defensively, living up to having the best record in the league.

Gateshead had the second best attack in the division at kick-off, but were blunted by Town's impenetrable back line.

It wasn't just Gateshead's black and white kit that made it look a bit like a chess match; the hosts' patient build-up play, trying to subtly move Town out of position, was also a game of cat-and-mouse. Who blinks first.

Gateshead dominated possession, passing it around their back three fully prepared to wait for an opening.

Town looked fine off-the-ball, their problem was repeatedly giving the ball straight back to Gateshead when they won it.

The match immediately followed the same pattern as the previous meeting in August, with Town conceding territory and possession, sitting back and trying to stop Gateshead playing.

It meant a lot of work without the ball and The Shaymen seeing precious little of it themselves.

The only shot in a quiet first 20 minutes was Regan Booty's that was blocked by Jamie Stott.

Town built the odd promising attack midway through the half but were let down by poor deliveries from Max Wright and Tylor Golden.

Ryan Galvin then produced a terrific ball across the six-yard box but Aaron Cosgrave couldn't reach it.

It was at least better from Town, who were making more of an impression in the Gateshead half.

Not quite as much as Gateshead were in theirs though as the home side strung together a lovely move half-an-hour in that ended with ex-Town man Billy Chadwick firing straight at Sam Johnson from just inside the box.

Thomson-Sommers then produced a delightful curling shot from just outside the box which arced into the far corner after he was given too much time to take aim.

Only some desperate defending by Town prevented a Gateshead equaliser less than five minutes later when Booty's shot was blocked by Adam Senior.

A mistake at the back let in National League player of the month for November Stephen Wearne, but Jordan Keane made a crucial block.

Central midfielder Ed Francis was the hoop through which all Gateshead's attacks were threaded, but he was often met with a dearth of options ahead of him thanks to a very well-organised Shaymen side.

When the hosts did get the ball into advanced areas, they played some smooth, slick football, but couldn't bypass the league's best defence, even when it was stretched.

Gateshead continued to control the game after the restart, and felt they should have had a penalty for a shirt pull by Galvin on Kyran Lofthouse.

There were long spells of possession from Gateshead punctuated by moments of danger, like when Wearne was played in down the left and his cutback found Callum Whelan, but Keane blocked his shot.

Gateshead weren't converting their possession into chances. They were pinning Town inside their own half but not doing enough to carve them open.

Halifax, to their credit, were making it difficult for the hosts, remaining tight, compact and disciplined.

They just weren't helping themselves by falling into the old habit of squandering possession seconds after regaining it.

But they hit Gateshead on the break to seal the win as Alli ran down the inside left channel, collecting the ball inside his own half, before firing a low shot across goal and into the corner.

Gateshead hit the bar late on through substitute Luke Hannant, but Town had already squeezed the life out of the hosts by then.

Gateshead: Mair, Richardson, Storey (Hannant 79), Jobe (Grayson 70), Lofthouse, Francis, Whelan, Booty, Wearne, Chadwick (McBride 70), Dinanga. Subs not used: Bond, Pani.

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 5

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Golden, Hunter, Thomson-Sommers, Galvin, Alli (Oluwabori 88), Cosgrave (Harker 59), Wright (Cooke 74). Subs not used: Wilson, Cappello.

Scorers: Thomson-Sommers (34), Alli (70)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 3

Referee: Gareth Rhodes

Attendance: 1,303 (140 away)