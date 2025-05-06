Shaymen given allocation of 2,000 tickets for play-off tie at Oldham
FC Halifax Town have been allocated 2,000 tickets for next Wednesday’s play-off eliminator at Oldham Athletic.
The Shaymen say tickets will be on sale on the Oldham website tomorrow.
The game kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday, May 14 at Boundary Park and will decide who will face York City away in the play-off semi-final.
