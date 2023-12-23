FC Halifax Town's Christmas won't quite be as merry as it might have been after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Rochdale.

Goals from Aaron Cosgrave and Jamie Stott looked to have set Town on course for a big win in the race for the play-offs after Ian Henderson's opener, but Jimmy Keohane's equaliser earned Rochdale a point.

This will go down as a what-might-have-been afternoon for The Shaymen, who created enough chances and had enough control of the game at 2-1 to feel frustrated at not taking all three points.

Neither side grabbed hold of the game early on, until Rochdale struck first when Jeserun Uchegbulam's right-wing cross was knocked down by Tyrese Sinclair to Henderson, who was completely unmarked near the penalty spot and left with a simple finish one-on-one.

The Shay Stadium, Halifax

Not what you'd expect from the league's tightest defence.

But Rochdale never looked comfortable with their lead, and were immediately subjected to some strong pressure, with Jack Hunter, Milli Alli and Jordan Keane all bringing good saves from Louie Moulden within the space of five minutes.

An equaliser seemed as inevitable as turkey sandwiches on Boxing Day and arrived when a fabulous pass by Keane found Max Wright and his cross was converted in the box by Cosgrave.

The striker had fluffed his lines earlier, failing to finish past Moulden one-on-one after another cross by Wright, but was offside anyway.

The goal had been coming ever since Town fell behind; Wright was causing a lot of problems down the right for Town, with most of their attacks coming down that side, and he was picked out again with another outstanding pass, this time by the impressive Kane Thomson-Sommers.

Moulden reached the ball second, wiping out Wright and being booked, before Stott smashed home from the spot.

It was a high intensity, full-blooded contest - encapsulated by a no-nonsense tackle by Tylor Golden on Tyrese Sinclair in the first five minutes - between two committed sides, but Halifax just carried that bit more threat in the final third, mainly through Wright.

Uchegbulam got into some good positions on the Rochdale right, and the visitors were smooth in possession, but there was more end-product from The Shaymen, who moved the ball into advanced areas with precision and pace.

They were two things Rochdale were sorely lacking after the restart, with the visitors repeatedly playing themselves into trouble trying to play out from the back, never mind failing to make an impression in the Town half.

Halifax's threat had diluted since half-time too though, with the game much more flat.

It was Rochdale who needed to show more urgency, but Town's customary organisation and application off-the-ball made it difficult for them to get going.

But they were gifted a way back into the game thanks to a poor pass out of defence by Keane, which was intercepted by Keohane, who dribbled past the Halifax defender before finishing past Sam Johnson.

Substitute Jamie Cooke's ceaseless pressing so nearly paid dividends when he cut out a pass by Ethan Ebanks-Landell but put his shot wide on the stretch with Moulden out of position.

Henderson hit the post moments later for Rochdale with the result now in the balance and both teams fighting over it like siblings over a scalextric on Christmas morning.

Town fans were baying for a penalty after Harvey Gilmour's challenge on former team-mate Milli Alli, before Hunter nearly won it in added time but his prod goalwards was just prevented from going over the line.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Golden, Hunter, Thomson-Sommers, Galvin (Cappello 84), Alli, Wright (Oluwabori 83), Cosgrave (Cooke 55). Subs not used: Wilson, Hoti

Scorers: Cosgrave (31), Stott (pen 35)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 4

Rochdale: Moulden, Keohane, Ebanks-Landell, Nevett, Armstrong, Uchegbulam, Gilmour, John, Sinclair, East, Henderson. Subs not used: Taylor, Oduroh, Afuye, Edwards, Burgess.

Scorers: Henderson (19), Keohane (68)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 5

Attendance: 3,547

Referee: Aji Ajibola