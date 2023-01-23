The Shaymen have already signed defender Adam Senior on loan from Bolton and midfielder Louis White from Glossop this month, and were hopeful of adding another striker.

But it now looks like that might not happen until later this week, and not before Town host Scunthorpe on Wednesday night.

"If it comes off, then I'd expect it to come off by the end of this week," Millington told the Courier.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"We were quite well advanced, agreement with the club, agreement with the player.

"We've had a little issue come up late on which needs resolving.

"So just a little bit more work to do to get that one across the line.

"We're working hard and hopeful we can get it done, but yeah, something that wasn't anticipated that's now an issue we need to deal with."

When asked if there were other options Town could explore if the move fell through, Millington said: "We've got another couple of parties we're speaking to at the moment, and other situations that could well develop over the course of the week."

Defender Sam Minihan remains at the club despite having been made available for transfer.

"Sam's had a little bit of interest from a couple of clubs at the level below, which don't really fit what he's looking for at the moment," Millington said.

"So we've got to find something that works for us in terms of what contribution they'd be willing to make for his wage and then that works for Sam in terms of the level of football he wants to push himself to."

On whether there had been any interest from higher up for any of Town's star players, the Halifax boss said: "No, it's all eerily quiet at the moment, so there's nothing that gives us any indication that we need to brace ourselves for, so long may that continue."