Shaymen invited to private civic reception by Calderdale Council in honour of FA Trophy win at Wembley
FC Halifax Town have attended a private civic reception at Halifax Town Hall by Calderdale Council.
By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:55 BST
The reception is in honour of The Shaymen winning the FA Trophy final at Wembley last month, beating Gateshead 1-0.
It was attended by players, staff and chairman David Bosomworth.
In a Tweet, the club said: “Delighted to have been invited to a private Civic Reception at the Town Hall.
"The Club would like to extend a huge thank you to Calderdale Council for having us this afternoon.”