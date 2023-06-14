Photo: FC Halifax Town

The reception is in honour of The Shaymen winning the FA Trophy final at Wembley last month, beating Gateshead 1-0.

It was attended by players, staff and chairman David Bosomworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Tweet, the club said: “Delighted to have been invited to a private Civic Reception at the Town Hall.

Andy Cooper, Chris Millington and Paul Oakes. Photo: FC Halifax Town