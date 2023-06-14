News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen invited to private civic reception by Calderdale Council in honour of FA Trophy win at Wembley

FC Halifax Town have attended a private civic reception at Halifax Town Hall by Calderdale Council.
By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:55 BST
Photo: FC Halifax Town
Photo: FC Halifax Town

The reception is in honour of The Shaymen winning the FA Trophy final at Wembley last month, beating Gateshead 1-0.

It was attended by players, staff and chairman David Bosomworth.

In a Tweet, the club said: “Delighted to have been invited to a private Civic Reception at the Town Hall.

Andy Cooper, Chris Millington and Paul Oakes. Photo: FC Halifax Town
Andy Cooper, Chris Millington and Paul Oakes. Photo: FC Halifax Town
"The Club would like to extend a huge thank you to Calderdale Council for having us this afternoon.”

