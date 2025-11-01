Shaymen knocked out of the FA Cup after home defeat to Exeter City

FC Halifax Town were knocked out of the FA Cup as they lost 2-0 against League One Exeter City at The Shay.

Town will have to wait at least another year before dreaming once again of reaching the third round.

The Shaymen gave it a good go but failed to find the net at home for the first time this season.

Town generally competed well against The Grecians, but the opening-half was bookended by poor goals to concede, at terrible times.

Daniel Andrew made first contact with a corner in just the second minute, with an excellent volley, to dampen what had been a good atmosphere among the home fans.

The visitors made a commanding start to the tie, which was in danger of being a repeat of the York game a week ago.

Reece Cole fired over from near the penalty spot after a flowing move down the left, and then Jayden Wareham spurned another good chance after a cross from the right, all within the first ten minutes.

But Town roused themselves and started to build some momentum, with Will Harris just missing a touch on Owen Bray's cross, and then Bray bringing a routine save from Joe Whitworth.

Town started winning the ball back, having more possession and asking questions of their higher-league opponents.

Cole sent a free-kick just wide from the edge of the box, but Halifax were in the ascendancy.

Harris' shot on the turn after a rapid counter-attack brought a good save from Whitworth, before Cooke’s rebound deflected behind for a corner.

Thierry Latty-Fairweather then shot straight at the keeper after a one-two with the lively Owen Bray.

Just as half-time beckoned, with Exeter seemingly needing the break more, The Shaymen were sucker-punched when Jevon MIlls' sloppy pass was punished as Jayden Wareham tapped in after Ethan Brierley’s shot was only parried by Sam Johnson.

Jamie Cooke should have halved the deficit shortly after half-time but could only hit the post after Harris' shot was blocked.

Town clearly weren't going out without a fight, and still believed a result could be salvaged.

A terrific effort by Bray from just outside the box was tipped over by Whitworth, but efforts by Cole and Brierley were reminders that a third goal for Exeter would kill off the contest.

And after that, the visitors' composure and quality on the ball made it difficult for Town to build a head of steam.

Exeter were solid at the back, offered no chances through errors - either forced or unforced - and restricted Halifax to half-chances.

Substitute Owen Devonport had a goal ruled out for offside late on, which would have made added time interesting.

Halifax: Johnson, Latty-Fairweather, Hobson (Adetoro 88), Mills, Cappello (Warburton 88), Hugill (Jenkins 88), Turner-Cooke, Bray, Hmami (Smith 88), Cooke (Devonport 65), Harris. Subs not used: Ford, Tarima, C Johnson.

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 3

Exeter: Whitworth, Niskanen, Sweeney, Fitzwater, Andrew, Higgins (Aitchison 74), McMillan, McDonald (Turns 62), Brierley, Cole (Magennis 83), Wareham. Subs not used: Bycroft, Woodhouse, Dean, Francis, Oakes, Wilson.

Scorers: Andrew (2), Wareham (45)

Shots on target: 9

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 2

Referee: Andrew Miller

Attendance: 1,994 (310 away)

Town man of the match: Owen Bray. Looked the likeliest Town player to make something happen all afternoon.