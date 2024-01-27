Grosvenor Vale, home of Wealdstone FC

An early goal from Aaron Henry and a very late one from substitute Tahvon Campbell made it one win in five now for The Shaymen.

Town have now conceded in the first 15 minutes of the last three games: giving teams have a head start like that must be nipped in the bud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They did recover from that early setback here but not enough to get anything.

Despite Chris Millington's warning that Halifax couldn't afford another first 45 as bad as the one at Fylde, Town were again slow out of the blocks here.

Henry fired just off target four minutes in and then the visitors needed a goal line clearance by Adam Senior from Jack Cook's effort.

It all felt a bit familiar to Fylde on Tuesday, and even more so when Henry produced a good low finish across the box from the right of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Johnson then kept out Charlie Barker's shot, with Wealdstone the superior side, far more comfortable and smooth in possession as opposed to an awkward and passive Halifax.

Town showed a sign of life after 18 minutes with a quick, sharp zig-zagging move, ending in Adan George's pass to Jamie Cooke, whose shot was straight at Marcus Dewhurst.

That was against the run of play though, with Halifax surviving a scare when Johnson's unconvincing punch at a corner leading to ex-Town loanee Micah Obiero having a shot cleared off the line and then another saved by the Shaymen keeper.

New signing Adan George, who had spent a lot of time chasing the ball and little time in contact with it, exploded into action with a fierce shot from the right of the box that deflected for a corner.

If only his team-mates could get it to him more often.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That did signal a gradual shift in momentum - not helped by a six minute stoppage due to a linesman hobbling off injured - as Town saw more of the ball, moved it better and were more tenacious and aggressive without it.

Wealdstone still had the better chances though, and should have doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time with the Halifax defence stretched, but the unmarked Max Kretzschmar could only scuff his shot near the penalty spot.

At least The Shaymen only had a one-goal half-time deficit this time

And they at least started the second-half with more attacking intent and output, winning more 50-50's, putting Wealdstone on the back foot more, and bringing a second, albeit comfortable, save from Dewhurst with George's deflected shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like at Fylde, Town had wrestled back some control of the game against a Wealdstone side who were struggling to reassert their early dominance, but they needed to convert that into chances.

Jordan Keane had a shot from range whistle just wide on the hour mark, but Dewhurst wasn't being given enough to do.

The Stones were sorely lacking in composure and sitting deeper and deeper; Luke Summerfield's energy and vision were brought on, George still looked sharp and quick and Town were seeing plenty of the ball, but just couldn't knit anything together.

Angelo Cappello's corner was poked over amid a mass of bodes ten minutes from the end, with Halifax getting more players up the pitch and Wealdstone retreating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Town didn't have enough guile or ingenuity to break them down, and conceded a second in the dying seconds from former loanee Campbell.

Wealdstone: Dewhurst, Barker, Cook, Mundle-Smith, Mason, Ferguson, Charles, Henry, Kretzschmar (Seaman 71), Obiero (Bowen 80), Adarkwa (Campbell 66). Subs not used: Barrett, Andrews.

Scorers: Henry (12), Campbell (90)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 3

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Golden, Hunter, Thomson-Sommers (Summerfield 67), Cappello, Cooke (Harker 74), Wright (Oluwabori 57), George. Subs not used: Galvin, Cosgrave.

Scorer: Henry (12)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 5

Attendance: 1,511

Referee: Michael Crusham