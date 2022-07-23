Shaymen lose pre-season friendly at Farsley Celtic

Town took the lead through a Matty Warburton penalty after 29 minutes when Mani Dierseruvwe was fouled in the penalty box.

But Farsley equalised before half-time through a penalty from Frank Mulhern.

The hosts then scored the winner in the 82nd minute when Ouisney Juwara capitalised on a mistake in the Halifax defence.

Kian Spence didn't play in the game due to an injury, while Jesse Debrah was also absent due to illness.