General view of the Technique Stadium: Picture Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD, Vanarama National League match Chesterfield -V- Hartlepool United at the Technique Stadium, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, England on 06/10/2020 K.O 19.45pm Howard Roe: 07973739229

The Shaymen came back from 2-0 down, with Will Grigg and Tyrone Williams scoring for the hosts, and looked to have earned at least a draw thanks to goals from Milli Alli and Luke Summerfield.

Chesterfield were down to ten men after Tom Naylor's second booking, but Adam Senior was then dismissed before Quigley's dramatic winner.

Town showed admirable resolve and determination to fight back, pushing Chesterfield all the way, but will rue their lack of composure or conviction to have at least got something from the game.

Town's defence sliced open by a slick move down the Chesterfield right after just a minute, with Liam Mandeville's low cross finished off by Grigg.

It was a lovely move by the hosts, but they found it too easy to execute against a porous Town defence.

If the game-plan was to soak up pressure and quieten the crowd, it couldn't have gone much worse.

20 minutes later, the home side again found it too easy to find the net as Williams headed in Mandeville's free kick; Halifax again conceding from a cross into the box.

2-0 midway through the first-half away to the table toppers. That was definitely plan A out of the window.

The movement and skill of Chesterfield's front four - Grigg, Mandeville, Armando Dobra and the dangerous Ryan Colclough - was causing Town a lot of problems.

The hosts looked smoother and slicker on the ball, and without being exceptional, were looking comfortably in control.

Had they been in top gear, the hosts would have made more of some promising attacks that they either fluffed themselves or Town managed to thwart.

Halifax weren't helping themselves, with Jo Cummings the guiltiest of committing unforced errors on the ball amid a performance peppered with ragged passing and a lack of cohesion.

Aaron Cosgrave, in for Rob Harker, was working hard off the ball but seeing precious little of it. Angelo Cappello, in for Jamie Cooke, was one of Town's brighter players, looking lively down the right.

If The Shaymen were to claw their way into the game, a first-half riposte was vital, and it arrived with their first effort of the game as Alli blocked a clearance and was left one-on-one with Harry Tyrer, finishing well low into the corner.

Town got to grips better with Chesterfield as the opening half went on, looking less stretched at the back, but there was still little attacking imprint on the game from the visitors, the front three toiling for no reward.

Tylor Golden tested Tyrer with a shot from range a few minutes into a purposeful, determined start to the second-half by The Shaymen.

There was more aggression and tenacity about the visitors now, showing Chesterfield less respect, winning the ball high up the pitch.

Halifax needed a couple of superb saved by Sam Johnson on the hour mark though, first to keep out Mandeville's curler and then to keep out an effort from the resulting corner which the hosts insisted was over the line.

Chesterfield were much less of a threat though, and Town much more of one in an even contest.

Halifax's much improved second-half showing was rewarded with an equaliser through Summerfield's penalty after Golden was tripped in the box.

The momentum continued to turn in Halifax's favour when Spireites boss Paul Cook was sent-off for one too many protestations towards referee Aaron Jackson, with what looked like a foul in the Town left-back area not being given the final straw, prompting the irate home fans into ironic cheers.

The hosts were rattled. And they were soon shown a red card on the field too when Tom Naylor was given a second yellow.

After seemingly being slammed shut at 2-0, the door was now ajar for The Shaymen.

But they couldn't summon enough going forward to threaten a winner before Adam Senior was shown a straight red card.

That shifted the momentum of the game once more, decisively, in Chesterfield's favour and substitute Quigley won it with a cool low finish from the left of the box in added time.

Chesterfield: Tyrer, Williams, Grimes, Naylor, Freckleton, Oldaker (Berry 71), Jones, Mandeville, Dobra (Banks 80), Colclough, Grigg (Quigley 70). Subs not used: Palmer, Curtis.

Scorers: Grigg (2), Williams (23), Quigley (90)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 4

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Cummings, Stott, Golden, Hunter (Summerfield 62), Evans, Galvin, Alli, Cappello (Wright 90), Cosgrave (Harker 58). Subs not used: Keane, Oluwabori.

Scorers: Alli (26), Summerfield (69)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 7

Referee: Aaron Jackson

Attendance: 6,772 (285 away)