Shaymen mad Ronnie, 4, wins Courier competition to find Town's biggest fan
To celebrate reporting record sales in 2022, FC Halifax Town sponsor Nuie Bathrooms teamed up with the Shaymen and the Halifax Courier to give Town’s biggest fan the chance to win a fantastic prize bundle.
The winner, four-year-old Ronnie Ingham, received a £500 nuie voucher for his family to spend, a signed FC Halifax Town away shirt and tickets to last night’s home game against Scunthorpe United.
Attending with his dad, family friend and fellow football-mad best friend, Ronnie was presented with his signed shirt ahead of kick-off.
Jon Walker, Head of Marketing at The Roxor Group, said: “It was great to see Ronnie being presented with his signed shirt by Millenic Alli, one of his favourite players.
"He loved meeting so many of Halifax Town’s players, dining in the club’s hospitality box, as well as watching the game against Scunthorpe United.
"You could tell it was an incredible experience for him and one he’ll never forget, and we’re delighted to have been able to arrange that for him.”