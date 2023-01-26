Shaymen mad Ronnie, 4, wins Courier competition to find Town's biggest fan

Ronnie with Milli Alli at The Shay

The winner, four-year-old Ronnie Ingham, received a £500 nuie voucher for his family to spend, a signed FC Halifax Town away shirt and tickets to last night’s home game against Scunthorpe United.

Attending with his dad, family friend and fellow football-mad best friend, Ronnie was presented with his signed shirt ahead of kick-off.

Jon Walker, Head of Marketing at The Roxor Group, said: “It was great to see Ronnie being presented with his signed shirt by Millenic Alli, one of his favourite players.

"He loved meeting so many of Halifax Town’s players, dining in the club’s hospitality box, as well as watching the game against Scunthorpe United.