Shaymen make it back-to-back away wins with 2-1 victory at Morecambe

FC Halifax Town fought back from a goal down to win for the second time in five days and secured back-to-back away wins with a 2-1 victory at Morecambe.

Second-half goals from Josh Hmami and Owen Bray meant, after the rain at Gateshead, it was bring me sunshine at Morecambe.

Town need to address their habit of conceding first, but you cannot fault their attitude and fighting spirit.

Rather than crumbling, once again they showed character and determination in abundance.

Jack Nolan gave Morecambe the lead with a beauty midway through the first-half, cutting in on his left from the right and firing in 20 yards out.

It came after some decent pressure from the hosts, who kept getting into promising positions in wide areas without making the most of them.

Nolan changed that, and ensured Halifax went behind for the ninth time in 11 league games.

Morecambe controlled the majority of the opening half. Most of it seemed to be played in Halifax's half, with Town on the back foot.

Manager Ashvir Singh Johal was a bundle of energy on the touchline and his team was no different, playing with a real intensity and intent.

It wasn't all one way: there was a tame effort on target by Owen Devonport, while a shot by Jay Turner-Cooke flew narrowly over from the edge of the box.

The impressive Miguel Azeez shot just over from 25 yards before a good effort from Angelo Cappello was saved low to hie left by Archie Mair.

Once again, with Town needing a response, they found one, starting the second-half much better, imposing themselves and exerting more pressure.

And it told when a cross from the right was met with an excellent header by Hmami, which was unable to be kept out by Morecambe skipper Yann Songo'o on the line.

Jamie Cooke - one of three changes for Town - then brought a good save from Mair with a powerful effort.

Both sides were going at it hammer and tongs now.

Town won four corners in a row, among which Jevon Mills had a shot deflected over, while Azeez and Elijah Dixon-Bonner went close for Morecambe.

Half-time substitute Bray had played his part in Town's fight back, and completed it when a cross dropped to him just inside the box, and after a superb first touch, his shot was deflected past Mair.

Will Hugill nearly sealed it a minute later but Mair reacted well to keep out his shot.

A simple pass going out for a Town throw deep inside the Halifax half in added time showed how Morecambe had gone off the boil the more the game went on, with Halifax growing in confidence and the hosts withering.

Morecambe: Mair, Payne, Kacurri, Sangare (Conte 80), Songo'o, Azeez (Raikhy 85), Cain, Tollitt (Panayiotou 85), Dixon-Bonner (Thomas 80), Nolan, Muskwe (Sutton 85). Subs not used: Ascroft, Sesay.

Scorer: Nolan (23)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 1

Halifax: Johnson, Tarima, Hobson, Mills, Cappello, Hugill, Turner-Cooke, Cooke, Hmami (Adetoro 85), Kawa, Devonport (Harris 67). Subs not used: Ford, Latty-Fairweather, Griffin, Jenkins.

Scorers: Hmami (54), Bray (79)

Shots on target: 8

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 11

Attendance: 2,736 (210 away)

Referee: Gareth Thomas

Town man of the match: Jevon Mills, again. Has to be considered Town's first choice centre-back at the moment.