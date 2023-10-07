FC Halifax Town made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a 2-0 victory at Ebbsfleet.

Stonebridge Road

Goals in each half from Adam Senior and Aaron Cosgrave saw Halifax earn what was effectively a 2-0 thrashing.

This was the performance Town needed here last season in the FA Cup; they grabbed hold of the game right from the start and never surrendered it.

Can Halifax play like this every week please?

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as discipline, organisation and hard work, there was a determined edge to The Shaymen, a confidence - perhaps stemming from their midweek win - that pervaded throughout the display.

They overran Ebbsfleet, superior in every department. If the win at Woking was a touch fortunate, there was nothing lucky about this.

Ebbsfleet conceded for the tenth game in a row midway through the half when a free-kick by Florent Hoti on the right was headed back across goal at the far post by Senior and into the far corner.

It was only what the visitors had deserved. The first two thirds had been flawless from Town, defending calmly yet alertly, and controlling midfield, with the impressive Jack Hunter a quietly effective presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax were assured, cohesive and composed, and looked hungry to build on Tuesday's win at Woking.

Ebbsfleet had conceded five in defeat at Eastleigh and looked in no mood to put that right.

The closest they got all first-half was Luke O'Neill's shot half-an-hour in and then Ben Chapman's free-kick over the bar just before the break.

Ebbsfleet were poor in possession, too careless, losing it under little pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town were sharp enough to nick it off them though, and produced the smoother, more flowing football.

The hosts were playing the kind of football that would be eliciting hearty groans at The Shay.

Whatever they tried didn't work, they were too sloppy and slow on the ball to play it out from the back, and had even less success going long.

Halifax were quicker to loose balls, showed more desire to win the ball and greater quality to keep it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After too many games where Town have looked like the away team at home, the reverse was true here.

The only gripe at half-time was that The Shaymen could have been further ahead.

Ryan Galvin had been allowed an inexplicable amount of time and space to run into before his shot was deflected wide, Hoti's free kick was comfortably saved by Mark Cousins, but there hadn't been enough clear-cut chances produced from the control Halifax had exerted.

Nathan Odokonyero had Ebbsfleet's first effort on target a few minutes after half-time, with Sam Johnson smothering his effort from the right of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But The Shaymen's control of the contest became even greater when Andrew Oluwabori's cross was converted by Cosgrave, his first for the club, after Ebbsfleet failed to clear the ball deep in their own half.

Gripe over.

It was nearly game over when Galvin's shot was saved and then Hayden White cleared Oluwabori's shot off-the-line on the rebound.

Ebbsfleet's response was as faint as invisible ink; repeatedly being forced back in possession, getting nowhere fast, and prompting moans from the home supporters when they went back to the keeper from deep in the Halifax half.

Substitute David Amoo brought a save from Johnson 15 minutes from the end before Oluwabori again missed a chance to put the gloss on it when he fired wide from the excellent Tylor Golden's cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebbsfleet: Cousins, O'Neill, Domi, White, Hollis (Sterling-James 46), Solly, Wright, Tanner (Edser 58), Chapman, Odokonyero (Amoo 69), McQueen. Subs not used: Cisse, Coulthirst.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 7

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Golden, Hunter, Hoti (Thomson-Sommers 70), Galvin, Oluwabori, Alli (Summerfield 83), Cappello (Cosgrave 5). Subs not used: Wright, Evans.

Scorers: Senior (23), Cosgrave (57)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 5

Attendance: 1,559 (56 away)

Referee: Michael Crusham