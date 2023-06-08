He left National League North side Hereford at the end of last season, having started his career in the Tottenham Hotspur academy.

Thomson-Sommers, 22, then joined Birmingham City in 2016, making a number of appearances in the Premier League 2 before being loaned out to Woking in August 2021, playing against the Shaymen in their 3-2 win there – one of 11 games for the club, scoring once.

Thompson-Sommers joined Hereford after being released by Birmingham at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, impressing the Bulls playing as a trialist for Cardiff City in a friendly against them, and going on to make 34 appearances, scoring twice.