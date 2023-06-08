News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named

Shaymen make midfielder Kane Thompson-Sommers their first signing of the summer

Midfielder Kane Thomson-Sommers has been announced as FC Halifax Town’s first new signing of the summer.
By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Jun 2023, 19:59 BST- 1 min read

He left National League North side Hereford at the end of last season, having started his career in the Tottenham Hotspur academy.

Thomson-Sommers, 22, then joined Birmingham City in 2016, making a number of appearances in the Premier League 2 before being loaned out to Woking in August 2021, playing against the Shaymen in their 3-2 win there – one of 11 games for the club, scoring once.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thompson-Sommers joined Hereford after being released by Birmingham at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, impressing the Bulls playing as a trialist for Cardiff City in a friendly against them, and going on to make 34 appearances, scoring twice.

FC Halifax Town badge logoFC Halifax Town badge logo
FC Halifax Town badge logo
Related topics:HerefordNational LeaguePremier League 2Tottenham HotspurBirmingham CityWoking