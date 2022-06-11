Shaymen make their first signing of the summer

The central midfielder began his career at Newcastle before first joining Gateshead in 2018, making 36 appearances in the National League.

The 24 year old then joined Blyth Spartans, making 31 appearances in the 2018/19 season in the National League North.

Hunter then re-joined Gateshead for the 2020/21 season, making 14 appearances, before he played 30 times for Gateshead as they won the National League North last season.

FC Halifax Town