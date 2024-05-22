Town captain Nicky Wroe lifts the FA TrophyTown captain Nicky Wroe lifts the FA Trophy
Shaymen Memories: 21 photos from FC Halifax Town's FA Trophy win against Grimsby at Wembley on this day in 2016

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd May 2024, 06:00 BST
Any Halifax fan who was there will never forget it.

It might have been tinged with bitterness after the club’s regelation from the fifth tier, but it was a day to remember for The Shaymen as they won the FA Trophy at Wembley thanks to Scott McManus’ spectacular goal against Grimsby.

The Town team that day was – Sam Johnson, James Bolton, Matty Brown, Kevin Roberts, Hamza Bencherif, Scott McManus, Jake Hibbs, Nicky Wroe, Josh Macdonald, Richard Peniket, Jordan Burrow. Substitutes: Jordan Porter, Kingsley James, Sam Walker, Connor Hughes, Shaq McDonald.

Gregor Robertson of Grimsby Town and Nicky Wroe of Halifax Town tussle for the ball

1. 2016 FA Trophy

Gregor Robertson of Grimsby Town and Nicky Wroe of Halifax Town tussle for the ball Photo: Joel Ford

Jake Hibbs appeals for a penalty

2. 2016 FA Trophy

Jake Hibbs appeals for a penalty Photo: Joel Ford

Grimsby Town goalkeeper James McKeown contests a last minute corner

3. 2016 FA Trophy

Grimsby Town goalkeeper James McKeown contests a last minute corner Photo: Joel Ford

Omar Bogle of Grimsby Town and Kevin Roberts of FC Halifax Town contest a header

4. 2016 FA Trophy

Omar Bogle of Grimsby Town and Kevin Roberts of FC Halifax Town contest a header Photo: Joel Ford

