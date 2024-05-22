Shaymen Memories: 21 photos from FC Halifax Town's FA Trophy win against Grimsby at Wembley on this day in 2016

It might have been tinged with bitterness after the club’s regelation from the fifth tier, but it was a day to remember for The Shaymen as they won the FA Trophy at Wembley thanks to Scott McManus’ spectacular goal against Grimsby.
The Town team that day was – Sam Johnson, James Bolton, Matty Brown, Kevin Roberts, Hamza Bencherif, Scott McManus, Jake Hibbs, Nicky Wroe, Josh Macdonald, Richard Peniket, Jordan Burrow. Substitutes: Jordan Porter, Kingsley James, Sam Walker, Connor Hughes, Shaq McDonald.
