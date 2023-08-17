Shaymen Memories: 36 photos of the last time FC Halifax Town faced Oxford City at The Shay back in 2012

FC Halifax Town host Oxford City on Saturday, nearly 11 years on from the clubs’ only other meeting at The Shay.

Back on September 1, 2012, Neil Aspin’s Town produced a 3-1 victory over Oxford City – coming from behind to triumph at The Shay.

Town were handed the worst possible start when a close-range effort from Chris Wilmott put City in front after just three minutes.

But within two minutes, the Shaymen had restored parity through Dale Johnson’s strike and a long-ranger just before the break from Paul Marshall put them in front at the interval.

Johnson’s second on 63 minutes rubber-stamped the win.

Aspin said after the game: “I was disappointed to concede so early. We didn’t start well and we were on the back foot virtually straight from the kick off and when you start like that, sometimes it’s difficult to get back into it.

“But the key to the game was the fact that we equalised within two or three minutes and after that. I think we controlled the game.”

Have a look through our gallery to relive the match ahead of this Saturday’s clash.

