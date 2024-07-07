George Best in action at The Shay on July 3, 1971 in Town's Watney Cup tie against Manchester UnitedGeorge Best in action at The Shay on July 3, 1971 in Town's Watney Cup tie against Manchester United
Shaymen Memories: A look at the month of July in Halifax Town history

By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
In the latest part of our Shaymen Memories series, we take a look back at Halifax Town history from the month of July.

Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.

Town v Oxford, July 25, 1985, Billy Kellock scores for Town.

1. Shaymen Memories

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Town fans queueing for tickets ahead of the Watney Cup tie with Man United, July 3, 1971.

2. Shaymen Memories

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

The teams emerge from tunnel at Barnsley ahead of a pre-season friendly, July 30, 1994

3. Shaymen Memories

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Town v Burnley, July 23, 1998. Geoff Horsfield turns to celebrate his goal.

4. Shaymen Memories

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

