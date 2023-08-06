Shaymen Memories: A look back at August in Halifax Town history

In the latest edition of our Shaymen Memories series, we take a look back at the month of August in Halifax Town history.
Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.
Russell Black scores the winner at home to Aldershot, August 23, 1986 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
Rick Holden, York v Halifax, August 25, 1987 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
Rick Holden goal, Town v Rochdale, August 28, 1987 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
Halifax v Bury, August 23, 1980 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive