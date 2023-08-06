News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Town v Darlington, August 15, 1987Town v Darlington, August 15, 1987
Town v Darlington, August 15, 1987

Shaymen Memories: A look back at August in Halifax Town history

In the latest edition of our Shaymen Memories series, we take a look back at the month of August in Halifax Town history.
By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.

Russell Black scores the winner at home to Aldershot, August 23, 1986

1. 1986-87 Russell Black scores the 3rd minute winner, Aldershot H, 23-08-86 (1).jpg

Russell Black scores the winner at home to Aldershot, August 23, 1986 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales
Rick Holden, York v Halifax, August 25, 1987

2. 1987-88 Rick Holden, York A LC, 25-08-87 (1).jpg

Rick Holden, York v Halifax, August 25, 1987 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales
Rick Holden goal, Town v Rochdale, August 28, 1987

3. 1987-88 Town vs Rochdale 28-08-87 Rick Holden goal (1).jpg

Rick Holden goal, Town v Rochdale, August 28, 1987 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales
Halifax v Bury, August 23, 1980

4. Bury H 23-08-80 (3).jpg

Halifax v Bury, August 23, 1980 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10