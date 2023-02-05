Shaymen Memories: A look back at February in Halifax Town history

We take a look back at February in Halifax Town history in the latest edition of our Shaymen Memories series.
Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.
Adam Quinn deputises in goal for Town against Aldershot on February 24, 2004.
Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
Town v Barnet, February 8, 2003.
Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
Brian Quailey taps in against Grays in the FA Trophy, February 1, 2003.
Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
Halifax v Swansea, February 23, 2002
Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive