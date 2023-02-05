News you can trust since 1853
Dave Hanson heads Town's first goal against Woking, February 4, 1995

Shaymen Memories: A look back at February in Halifax Town history

We take a look back at February in Halifax Town history in the latest edition of our Shaymen Memories series.

By Tom Scargill
2 minutes ago

Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.

1. 2003-04 Town vs Aldershot 24-02-04 Adam Quinn deputises in goal copyright Halifax Courier.jpg

Adam Quinn deputises in goal for Town against Aldershot on February 24, 2004.

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

2. 2002-03 Town vs Barnet 08-02-03.jpg

Town v Barnet, February 8, 2003.

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

3. 2002-03 Brian Quailey taps in, Grays H FAT 01-02-03.jpg

Brian Quailey taps in against Grays in the FA Trophy, February 1, 2003.

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

4. 2001-02 Town vs Swansea 23-02-02.jpg

Halifax v Swansea, February 23, 2002

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

