Shaymen Memories: A look back at Halifax Town five, ten and 15 years ago this week
We delve into the archives once more for our latest part of the Shaymen Memories series with a look back at Halifax Town five, ten and 15 years ago this week.
By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
We find The Shaymen in action against Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy at The Shay on January 12, 2019, a game which Town drew 2-2 with goals from Dayle Southwell and Matty Kosylo, although Jamie Fullarton’s Halifax went on to lose the replay three days later.
There is also Town in action in a 0-0 draw at Wrexham from January 11, 2014 and The Shaymen taking on Radcliffe Borough at The Shay this week in January 2009.
