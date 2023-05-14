News you can trust since 1853
Town v Peterborough, May 9, 1987. Rick Holden's winner.
Town v Peterborough, May 9, 1987. Rick Holden's winner.

Shaymen Memories: A look back at Halifax Town history in May down the years

In this edition of Shaymen Memories, we take a look back at the month of May in Halifax Town history.

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th May 2023, 08:00 BST

Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.

Story from the Halifax Courier, May 2008

1. 2007-08 Headline.jpg

Story from the Halifax Courier, May 2008 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Town v Hereford, May 3, 1985. David McNiven opens the scoring.

Town v Hereford, May 3, 1985. David McNiven opens the scoring.

Town v Hereford, May 3, 1985. David McNiven opens the scoring. Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Runcorn v Town, May 6, 1995. Dave Hanson celebrates.

Runcorn v Town, May 6, 1995. Dave Hanson celebrates.

Runcorn v Town, May 6, 1995. Dave Hanson celebrates. Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Town v Brighton, May 3, 2001.

Town v Brighton, May 3, 2001.

Town v Brighton, May 3, 2001. Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

