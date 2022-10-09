Shaymen Memories: A look back at Halifax Town's history in October

Pictures courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive.
1. 1981-82 Town vs Rochdale, 17-10-81.jpg
Town v Rochdale, October 17, 1981
Photo: Keith Middleton
2. 1998-99 Town vs Swansea, 31-10-98. Kevin Hulme & Marc Williams celebrate Hulme's goal.jpg
Kevin Hulme and Marc Williams celebrate Hulme's goal against Swansea on October 31, 1998
Photo: Keith Middleton
3. 2004-05 Town vs Leek FAC, 30-10-04. Craig Midgley converts penalty.jpg
Craig Midgley converts his penalty against Leek in the FA Cup on October 30, 2004
Photo: Keith Middleton
4. 1978-79 Rochdale vs Town, 07-10-78. Derek Bell puts Town ahead.jpg
Derek Bell puts Town ahead against Rochdale on October 7, 1978
Photo: Keith Middleton