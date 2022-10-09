News you can trust since 1853
Geoff Horsfield scores for Town against Stevenage, October 18, 1997

Shaymen Memories: A look back at Halifax Town's history in October

In this edition of Shaymen Memories, we take a look at Halifax Town's history in October over the years

By Tom Scargill
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 2:00 pm

Pictures courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive.

Town v Rochdale, October 17, 1981

Photo: Keith Middleton

Kevin Hulme and Marc Williams celebrate Hulme's goal against Swansea on October 31, 1998

Photo: Keith Middleton

Craig Midgley converts his penalty against Leek in the FA Cup on October 30, 2004

Photo: Keith Middleton

Derek Bell puts Town ahead against Rochdale on October 7, 1978

Photo: Keith Middleton

