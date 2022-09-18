News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Chris Wilder in action for Halifax at home to Southend in September 2000.

Shaymen Memories: A look back at Halifax Town's history in September down the years

In this edition of Shaymen Memories, we take a look at Halifax Town’s history in September over the years.

By Tom Scargill
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 2:00 pm

Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive.

1. 1980-81 Scunthorpe H, 13-09-80 (1) Franny Firth goal.jpg

Franny Firth scores for Halifax at home to Scunthorpe in September 1980

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales

2. 1999-00 Town v Carlisle. Jamie Paterson's second goal 25-09-99.jpg

Jamie Paterson's second goal for Halifax at home to Carlisle in September 1999

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales

3. 1984-85 Northampton vs Town 15-09-84 Barry Gallagher.jpg

Halifax in action against Northampton in September 1984

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales

4. 1995-96 Town v Dover, 30-09-95 John Hendrick scores Town's winner.jpg

John Hendrick scores Town's winner against Dover in September 1995

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10