Shaymen Memories: A look back at Halifax Town's history in September down the years

Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive.
1. 1980-81 Scunthorpe H, 13-09-80 (1) Franny Firth goal.jpg
Franny Firth scores for Halifax at home to Scunthorpe in September 1980
2. 1999-00 Town v Carlisle. Jamie Paterson's second goal 25-09-99.jpg
Jamie Paterson's second goal for Halifax at home to Carlisle in September 1999
3. 1984-85 Northampton vs Town 15-09-84 Barry Gallagher.jpg
Halifax in action against Northampton in September 1984
4. 1995-96 Town v Dover, 30-09-95 John Hendrick scores Town's winner.jpg
John Hendrick scores Town's winner against Dover in September 1995
