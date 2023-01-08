Shaymen Memories: A look back at January in Halifax Town history

In the first of our Shaymen Memories articles of 2023, we take a look back at the month of January from down the years in Halifax Town history.
Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive.
Town v Leigh, January 1, 2003
Paul Hendrie after Town beat Man City in the FA Cup, January 5, 1980
Town v Hartlepool, January 15, 2000. Photo: Keith Middleton
Mick Rathbone celebrates his goal for Town against Dover, January 7, 1995. Photo: Keith Middleton
