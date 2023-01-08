News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Town celebrating Lewis Killeen's goal against Barnet, January 3, 2004.

Shaymen Memories: A look back at January in Halifax Town history

In the first of our Shaymen Memories articles of 2023, we take a look back at the month of January from down the years in Halifax Town history.

By Tom Scargill
3 minutes ago

Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive.

1. 2002-03 Town v Leigh 01-01-03, copyright Halifax Courier Ltd.jpg

Town v Leigh, January 1, 2003

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales

2. 1979-80 Town v Man City 5 Jan 1980.jpg

Paul Hendrie after Town beat Man City in the FA Cup, January 5, 1980

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales

3. 1999-00 Town vs Hartlepool, 15-01-00.jpg

Town v Hartlepool, January 15, 2000. Photo: Keith Middleton

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales

4. 1994-95 Town v Dover 7 Jan 1995 Rathbone goal.jpg

Mick Rathbone celebrates his goal for Town against Dover, January 7, 1995. Photo: Keith Middleton

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12