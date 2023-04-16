News you can trust since 1853
Town are champions, April 25, 1998.

Shaymen Memories: A look back at the month of April in Halifax Town history

In the latest edition of Shaymen Memories, we take a look back at the month of April in Halifax Town history.

By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.

Town v Barnsley, April 9, 1977

1. 1976-77 Town vs Barnsley 09-04-77.jpg

Town v Barnsley, April 9, 1977 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Town v Watford, April 22, 1978.

2. 1977-78 Town vs Watford 22-04-78.jpg

Town v Watford, April 22, 1978. Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Town v Brighton, April 17, 1999. Andy Thackeray clears.

3. 1998-99 Town vs Brighton 17-04-99. Andy Thackeray clears.jpg

Town v Brighton, April 17, 1999. Andy Thackeray clears. Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Town v Rushden, April 20, 2002. Craig Midgley.

4. 2001-02 Town vs Rushden 20-04-02. Craig Midgley.jpg

Town v Rushden, April 20, 2002. Craig Midgley. Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

