Shaymen Memories: A look back at the month of August in Halifax Town history

Pictures courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.
Halifax v Telford, August 17, 2002. Steve Kerrigan heads in Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton
Southport v Halifax, August 24, 1993. Chris Lucketti finds the net Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton
Halifax v Barnet, August 21, 2004. Dean Howell scores for Town Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton
Halifax v Gravesend, August 16, 2003. Ryan Mallon scores the winner Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton