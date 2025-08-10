York City v Halifax, August 25, 1987. Mick Galloway.placeholder image
York City v Halifax, August 25, 1987. Mick Galloway.

Shaymen Memories: A look back at the month of August in Halifax Town history

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
In the latest part of our Shaymen Memories series, we take a look back at Halifax Town history in the month of August.

Pictures courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive.

Halifax v Telford, August 17, 2002. Steve Kerrigan heads in

1. Shaymen Memories

Halifax v Telford, August 17, 2002. Steve Kerrigan heads in Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton

Photo Sales
Southport v Halifax, August 24, 1993. Chris Lucketti finds the net

2. Shaymen Memories

Southport v Halifax, August 24, 1993. Chris Lucketti finds the net Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton

Photo Sales
Halifax v Barnet, August 21, 2004. Dean Howell scores for Town

3. Shaymen Memories

Halifax v Barnet, August 21, 2004. Dean Howell scores for Town Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton

Photo Sales
Halifax v Gravesend, August 16, 2003. Ryan Mallon scores the winner

4. Shaymen Memories

Halifax v Gravesend, August 16, 2003. Ryan Mallon scores the winner Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice