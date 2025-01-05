Town v Man City, January 5, 1980. Paul Hendrie's goal.Town v Man City, January 5, 1980. Paul Hendrie's goal.
Shaymen Memories: A look back at the month of January in Halifax Town history

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Jan 2025, 07:00 GMT
In the latest part of our Shaymen Memories series, we take a look back at the month of January in Halifax Town history.

Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.

Town v Nottingham Forest, FA Cup, January 9, 1988

Town v Nottingham Forest, FA Cup, January 9, 1988 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Town v Nottingham Forest, FA Cup, January 9, 1988

Town v Nottingham Forest, FA Cup, January 9, 1988 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Preston v Town, January 11, 1986. Billy Kellock heads the winner.

Preston v Town, January 11, 1986. Billy Kellock heads the winner. Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Blackpool v Halifax, January 5, 1985.

Blackpool v Halifax, January 5, 1985. Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

