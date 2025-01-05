Shaymen Memories: A look back at the month of January in Halifax Town history

Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.
1. Shaymen Memories
Town v Nottingham Forest, FA Cup, January 9, 1988 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
2. Shaymen Memories
Town v Nottingham Forest, FA Cup, January 9, 1988 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
3. Shaymen Memories
Preston v Town, January 11, 1986. Billy Kellock heads the winner. Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
4. Shaymen Memories
Blackpool v Halifax, January 5, 1985. Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
