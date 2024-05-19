Shaymen Memories: A look back at the month of May in Halifax Town history

Photos courtesy of Skiroad Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.
1. Shaymen Memories
Town v Hereford, May 8, 1993 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
2. Shaymen Memories
'A Touch Of Frost' filmed at The Shay during the home game with Kidderminster on May 2, 1994 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
3. Shaymen Memories
An advert for the meeting discussing the formation of The Shaymen in May 1911 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
4. Shaymen Memories
Billy Barr scores the winner against Kidderminster, May 2, 1994 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive