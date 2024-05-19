Town boss Mick Rathbone after the game against Hereford at the end of the 1992-93 seasonTown boss Mick Rathbone after the game against Hereford at the end of the 1992-93 season
Shaymen Memories: A look back at the month of May in Halifax Town history

By Tom Scargill
Published 19th May 2024, 06:00 BST
We take a look back at the month of May in Halifax Town history in the latest part of our Shaymen Memories series.

Photos courtesy of Skiroad Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.

Town v Hereford, May 8, 1993

Town v Hereford, May 8, 1993 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

'A Touch Of Frost' filmed at The Shay during the home game with Kidderminster on May 2, 1994

'A Touch Of Frost' filmed at The Shay during the home game with Kidderminster on May 2, 1994 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

An advert for the meeting discussing the formation of The Shaymen in May 1911

An advert for the meeting discussing the formation of The Shaymen in May 1911 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Billy Barr scores the winner against Kidderminster, May 2, 1994

Billy Barr scores the winner against Kidderminster, May 2, 1994 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

