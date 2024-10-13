Carlisle v Town, October 13, 1990. Billy Barr scores Town's first league goal of the season.Carlisle v Town, October 13, 1990. Billy Barr scores Town's first league goal of the season.
Shaymen Memories: A look back at the month of October in Halifax Town history

By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
In the latest part of our Shaymen Memories series, we take a look at the month of October in Halifax Town history.

Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.

Crewe v Town, October 16, 1978

Crewe v Town, October 16, 1978 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton

Town v Kettering, October 8, 2002, Ryan Mallon drills home his second goal

Town v Kettering, October 8, 2002, Ryan Mallon drills home his second goal Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton

Portsmouth v Halifax, October 21, 1978

Portsmouth v Halifax, October 21, 1978 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton

Halifax v Crewe, October 25, 1947

Halifax v Crewe, October 25, 1947 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton

