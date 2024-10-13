Shaymen Memories: A look back at the month of October in Halifax Town history

Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.
Crewe v Town, October 16, 1978 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton
Town v Kettering, October 8, 2002, Ryan Mallon drills home his second goal Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton
Portsmouth v Halifax, October 21, 1978 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton
Halifax v Crewe, October 25, 1947 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton
