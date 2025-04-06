Kevin Hulme and Kieran O'Regan with Conference trophy, April 25, 1998Kevin Hulme and Kieran O'Regan with Conference trophy, April 25, 1998
Shaymen Memories: A look back the month of April in Halifax Town history

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
In the latest part of our Shaymen Memories series, we take a look back at Halifax Town history from the month of April.

Pictures courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.

Jon Shaw scores the last goal for Halifax Town AFC, v Stevenage, April 26, 2008.

Town v Sheff Utd, April 12, 1982. Paul Hendrie scores after 45 seconds

Halifax v Hull, April 4, 1983

Elton John at the game between Halifax and Watford, April 22, 1978

