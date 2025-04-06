Shaymen Memories: A look back the month of April in Halifax Town history

Pictures courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive/Keith Middleton.
1. Shaymen Memories
Jon Shaw scores the last goal for Halifax Town AFC, v Stevenage, April 26, 2008. Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
2. Shaymen Memories
Town v Sheff Utd, April 12, 1982. Paul Hendrie scores after 45 seconds Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
3. Shaymen Memories
Halifax v Hull, April 4, 1983 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
4. Shaymen Memories
Elton John at the game between Halifax and Watford, April 22, 1978 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive
