Shaymen Memories: August
Welcome to the first in our new nostalgia series Shaymen Memories, where we take a regular trip down memory lane and look back on Halifax Town history.
By Tom Scargill
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 2:00 pm
It will mainly be a monthly series, reflecting on the current month down the years in Halifax Town’s history, but there will be occasional one-off specials along the way too.
The series is being produced in kind co-operation with Skircoat Shed Archive.
We start by taking a look back at August over the years.
Page 1 of 7