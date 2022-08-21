News you can trust since 1853
Rick Holden in action for Town at York City on August 25, 1987

Shaymen Memories: August

Welcome to the first in our new nostalgia series Shaymen Memories, where we take a regular trip down memory lane and look back on Halifax Town history.

By Tom Scargill
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 2:00 pm

It will mainly be a monthly series, reflecting on the current month down the years in Halifax Town’s history, but there will be occasional one-off specials along the way too.

The series is being produced in kind co-operation with Skircoat Shed Archive.

We start by taking a look back at August over the years.

1. Autosave-File vom d-lab2/3 der AgfaPhoto GmbH

Halifax playing Rochdale in August 1992

Photo: Keith Middleton

2. 1967-68 Town v Darlington 19 Aug 1967.jpg

A Courier clipping of Halifax v Darlington from August 1967

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

3. 1968-69 Town v Bradford 31 Aug 1968.jpg

A Courier clipping of Halifax v Bradford in August 1968

Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

4. 1976-77 Darlington A LC 18-08-76 George Jones heads Town ahead following a corner.jpg

George Jones heads Town ahead from a corner against Darlington in August 1976

Photo: Keith Middleton

