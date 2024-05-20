Town's second goal.Town's second goal.
Town's second goal.

Shaymen Memories: Looking back at Halifax Town's Conference play-off final against Hereford on this day in 2006

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th May 2024, 06:00 BST
We look back at Halifax Town’s Conference play-off final against Hereford on this day in 2006.

The Shaymen had fought against the odds to reach the final, held at Leicester City’s stadium, and took the lead through Lewis Killeen, but Andy Williams pegged Hereford back before half-time.

Substitute John Grant looked to have won it with his goal in the 73rd minute but Hereford again fought back, equalising through Guy Ipoua, and then won it themselves thanks to Ryan Green’s goal in extra-time.

The Town team that day was – Jon Kennedy, Steve Haslam, Adam Quinn, Greg Young, Matt Doughty, Martin Foster, Peter Atherton, Tyrone Thompson, Danny Forrest, Ryan Sugden, Lewis Killeen. Subs: Lee Butler, Steve Bushell, Brian Smikle, Chris Senior, John Grant.

Danny Forrest challenges for a header

1. Halifax v Hereford

Danny Forrest challenges for a header Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Adam Quinn tangles with Andy Ferrell of Hereford

2. Halifax v Hereford

Adam Quinn tangles with Andy Ferrell of Hereford Photo: Mark Thompson

Photo Sales
Adam Quinn tussles with Guy Ipoua

3. Halifax v Hereford

Adam Quinn tussles with Guy Ipoua Photo: Mark Thompson

Photo Sales
Halifax boss Chris Wilder

4. Halifax v Hereford

Halifax boss Chris Wilder Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HerefordMemoriesLeicester City