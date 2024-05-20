Shaymen Memories: Looking back at Halifax Town's Conference play-off final against Hereford on this day in 2006

The Shaymen had fought against the odds to reach the final, held at Leicester City’s stadium, and took the lead through Lewis Killeen, but Andy Williams pegged Hereford back before half-time.

Substitute John Grant looked to have won it with his goal in the 73rd minute but Hereford again fought back, equalising through Guy Ipoua, and then won it themselves thanks to Ryan Green’s goal in extra-time.