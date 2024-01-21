News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Preparing The Shay for football just over 100 years agoPreparing The Shay for football just over 100 years ago
Preparing The Shay for football just over 100 years ago

Shaymen Memories: The Shay being readied for football just over a century ago

In the latest part of our Shaymen Memories series, we take a look back to just over 100 years ago when the foundations were laid for football to be played at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

The future of The Shay has been plunged into uncertainty after Calderdale Council revealed it was looking into disposing of its ownership of the ground.

So this is perhaps a fitting time to look back at how Halifax Town’s history with the stadium first started.

Photos courtesy of Skircoat Shed Archive.

Club director, president and secretary at the ground, 1920-21

1. The Shay

Club director, president and secretary at the ground, 1920-21 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales
Laying the turf, 1920-21

2. The Shay

Laying the turf, 1920-21 Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales
Halifax Town president Howie Muir

3. The Shay

Halifax Town president Howie Muir Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales
Laying the first sods at the ground. From left: chairman Dr Muir, secretary Mr McClelland and directors Mr Denison and Mr Firth.

4. The Shay

Laying the first sods at the ground. From left: chairman Dr Muir, secretary Mr McClelland and directors Mr Denison and Mr Firth. Photo: Skircoat Shed Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Calderdale Council