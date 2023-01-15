News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Chelmsford, January 2013

Shaymen Memories: This week at Halifax Town five, ten and 15 years ago

In the latest in our Shaymen Memories series, we take a look back at what happened at Halifax Town five, ten and 15 years ago this week.

By Tom Scargill
4 minutes ago

There’s action from Town’s 1-0 FA Trophy back in January 2018 under Billy Heath thanks to a goal from Matty Kosylo, their 3-0 FA Trophy victory against Chelmsford under Neil Aspin in January 2013 and their 2-1 win, also in the FA Trophy, against Leamington from January 2008.

