Shaymen Memories: This week at Halifax Town five, ten and 15 years ago
In the latest in our Shaymen Memories series, we take a look back at what happened at Halifax Town five, ten and 15 years ago this week.
By Tom Scargill
4 minutes ago
There’s action from Town’s 1-0 FA Trophy back in January 2018 under Billy Heath thanks to a goal from Matty Kosylo, their 3-0 FA Trophy victory against Chelmsford under Neil Aspin in January 2013 and their 2-1 win, also in the FA Trophy, against Leamington from January 2008.
