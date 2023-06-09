News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen midfielder joins fellow National League side Rochdale

FC Halifax Town midfielder Harvey Gilmour has joined fellow National League side Rochdale.
By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Jun 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 19:12 BST

Gilmour is the second key player to leave Halifax in two days after Jack Senior’s departure to Doncaster Rovers.

He excelled this season in a deep lying midfield role and, like Senior, Town hoped to be able to keep hold of him for the 2023-24 season.

Rochdale were relegated from League Two last season.

