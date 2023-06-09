Shaymen midfielder joins fellow National League side Rochdale
FC Halifax Town midfielder Harvey Gilmour has joined fellow National League side Rochdale.
By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Jun 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 19:12 BST
Gilmour is the second key player to leave Halifax in two days after Jack Senior’s departure to Doncaster Rovers.
He excelled this season in a deep lying midfield role and, like Senior, Town hoped to be able to keep hold of him for the 2023-24 season.
Rochdale were relegated from League Two last season.