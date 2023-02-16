Shaymen midfielder makes donation to fundraising bid in aid of injured Harrow player

Luke Summerfield. Photo: Marcus Branston

Following a serious injury in Harrow’s FA Trophy game against Halifax at the end of January, Taylor has been diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and will require a full reconstruction.

But due to current NHS waiting times, he could be looking at around a year for the operation before a further year for full recovery, so could lose two years of a promising football career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrow manager Steve Baker has set-up a Go Fund Me page to raise enough money for Taylor to be treated privately and be back playing in half the time.

Summerfield has donated the £200 he was awarded for being Halifax’s man of the match against Oldham in October and has donated it to the fundraising effort.