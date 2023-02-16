Shaymen midfielder makes donation to fundraising bid in aid of injured Harrow player
FC Halifax Town midfielder Luke Summerfield has made a donation to a fundraising effort for Harrow Borough player James Taylor.
Following a serious injury in Harrow’s FA Trophy game against Halifax at the end of January, Taylor has been diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and will require a full reconstruction.
But due to current NHS waiting times, he could be looking at around a year for the operation before a further year for full recovery, so could lose two years of a promising football career.
Harrow manager Steve Baker has set-up a Go Fund Me page to raise enough money for Taylor to be treated privately and be back playing in half the time.
Summerfield has donated the £200 he was awarded for being Halifax’s man of the match against Oldham in October and has donated it to the fundraising effort.
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrow-borough-fc.