Will Grigg had given Chesterfield the lead but Town hit back and kept on hitting, with two goals from Rob Harker and one apiece by Andrew Oluwabori and Aaron Cosgrave.

This was arguably the best performance under Chris Millington. The Shaymen were absolutely fantastic, giving it everything out of possession and producing some magic, game-winning moments on the ball.

It's now seven wins out of eight for Town, who were rampant, redoubtable and ran Chesterfield ragged.

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Aaron Cosgrave of FC Halifax Town is challenged by Oliver Banks of Chesterfield during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Halifax set the tone for a barnstorming first 45 through Oluwabori's shot that was tipped behind within the first couple of minutes.

A quick break by Town encapsulated their up-and-at-'em spirit as Florent Hoti nicked the ball before charging upfield, only letting himself down with a delayed his pass to Harker.

Town swarmed around Chesterfield when they sniffed any hesitancy in possession, playing with intensity and aggression.

After a through ball by Oluwabori, Kane Thomsons-Sommers had a shot cleared off the line as the ball got stuck in the mud on a pitch as smooth as a cheese grater.

Town were going toe-to-toe, head-to-head and chin-to-chin with the runaway leaders.

Ryan Colclough and Harker then both fired just wide at either end in what was an engrossing contest.

Halifax were moving the ball quickly, smoothly and intelligently, clearly up for the challenge of chopping down the champions elect.

Town played a few long balls from back-to-front too, clearly feeling they could get in-behind the Chesterfield defence that way.

Liam Mandeville's free-kick was deflected just over though as Chesterfield flexed their muscles, forcing three consecutive corners and having a shot diverted just wide too.

And after Colclough cut in on his right again from the left and smacked a shot against the post, Grigg tapped in after a Town defender failed to deal with the rebound.

Barely a minute later though, a cross from the right by Cosgrave - one of three to come in along with Ryan Galvin and Jack Hunter- was buried into the bottom right corner by Harker.

Whatever Chesterfield's number nine can do, so could Town's, rudely interrupting the away fans' rendition of 'Will Grigg's on fire'.

After waiting nearly four months for a goal, Harker now had two in two.

He then made it three in two with a deft chip over the onrushing Harry Tyrer following Hoti's exquisite through ball; a goal that exuded confidence from a team in-form.

The Shaymen weren't done there though, and put daylight between them and Chesterfield in first-half stoppage time when Galvin capped off a terrific run down the left with a pass to Oluwabori, who beat his man and then found the corner of the net from an angle on the left of the box.

It had more than faint echoes of Wrexham here last season as Halifax recovered from a goal down to lead 3-1 against the champions-to-be.

And they scored three goals at home for the first time this season. What a game to do it in.

Harker would have been clean through again shortly after the restart had he not trodden on the ball.

Town were now playing on the break a bit more, but still snapping and biting into tackles, no-one more so than Thomson-Sommers and Adam Senior, huting the ball down like men possessed.

It was that mentality that helped keep Chesterfield at bay, although The Spireites were yet to get going since the restart.

They looked sluggish compared to Town, who were reletntless in their work-rate.

Bailey Hobson drove a shot just wide before Grigg missed from a right-wing cross when it seemed easier to score.

Cosgrave didn't make that mistake though and put Town in dreamland when he finished from close range after Oluwabori had charged upfield on the break.

If Chesterfield didn't know it wasn't going to be their night already, they did when Grigg got through one-on-one but failed to lift the ball past Sam Johnson.

Substitute Berry did what Grigg couldn't though by producing a calm finish after he was played through on goal.

Chesterfield cranked up the pressure after that, with Town surviving a free-kick on their own byline before two efforts at goal from close range were somehow kept out and another from just inside the box was deflected inches wide.

Halifax: Johnson, Golden, Senior, Stott, Galvin, Hunter, Thomson-Sommers, Cosgrave (Wright 82), Hoti (Evans 59), Oluwabori (Summerfield 69), Harker. Subs not used: Scott, Jenkins.

Scorers: Harker (33, 39), Oluwabori (45 + 2), Cosgrave (66)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 3

Chesterfield: Tyrer, Mandeville, Williams (Palmer 76), Grimes, Clements, Naylor, Banks, Hobson (Quigley 83), Dobra, Colclough (Berry 59), Grigg. Subs not used: Jones, Jacobs.

Scorers: Grigg (32), Berry (79)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 9

Referee: Ben Wyatt

Attendance: 4,127 (2,304 away)