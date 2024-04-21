FC Halifax Town badge logo

Town were due to play at Altrincham on Wednesday having finished in seventh, but those plans have changed after Gateshead were denied a place in the play-offs having failed to meet EFL criteria.

Posting on social media, FC Halifax Town said: “Having done all of our football and behind the scenes preparations we’ve now been told we’re playing Solihull Moors on Wednesday 24 at 7pm.

"The National League have just decided to amend the play off schedule.

"There will be a further announcement once we’ve spoken to Solihull Moors.”

The National League said in a statement: “Following the announcement earlier today that Gateshead are ineligible to compete in this season’s National League play-offs, the League wishes to make the following statement.

“National League rules state that in the event of a club being removed from the play-offs and not being replaced, the structure of the draw should be adjusted based on final league positions.

"Therefore, the League can now confirm an amended play-off schedule as follows:

“Wednesday 24 April – 7pm

“Eliminator A – Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town

“Saturday 27 April – 5.30pm Semi-Final – Barnet v Solihull Moors/FC Halifax Town

“Sunday 28 April – 4pm Bromley v Altrincham