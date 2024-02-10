News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen offer no post-match interviews after victory at Dorking

FC Halifax Town offered no post-match interviews following their 3-1 win at Dorking Wanderers tonight.
By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Feb 2024, 17:28 GMT
Chris Millington

The Halifax Courier was told that no-one would be available for interview and that they are "focusing on letting their football do the talking".

Town produced an improved performance in the win, which put an end a poor run of results that had seen them slip to the bottom of the National League form table.

Town are next in action on Tuesday night at home to Maidenhead United.

