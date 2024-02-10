Shaymen offer no post-match interviews after victory at Dorking
FC Halifax Town offered no post-match interviews following their 3-1 win at Dorking Wanderers tonight.
The Halifax Courier was told that no-one would be available for interview and that they are "focusing on letting their football do the talking".
Town produced an improved performance in the win, which put an end a poor run of results that had seen them slip to the bottom of the National League form table.
You can read our report of the game here.
Town are next in action on Tuesday night at home to Maidenhead United.