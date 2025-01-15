Shaymen on the verge of adding a forward to their squad on loan, confirms Cooper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Assistant manager Andy Cooper says Halifax are on the verge of adding a forward to their squad on loan.

Striker Billy Waters returned to parent club Wrexham earlier this week, leaving a gap in Town's squad, although his absence wasn't felt in their 3-1 win at Gateshead last night.

"We have agreed terms with a forward," Cooper told the Courier. "The paperwork's out and hopefully that'll get done in time for Saturday.

"That will add competition for places but when people come to this club, they get an opportunity to play, and that's what you saw at Gateshead."

On whether any more additions might follow, Cooper said: "We're open to that but again, it's got to be the right fit and we need to look at where we're most in need in that respect.

"But we wouldn't rule it out, to bring in another body, but that isn't anywhere near as close."

And Cooper said there has so far been no interest from elsewhere for any of Town's most prized assets.

"Touch wood, all's well at the moment," he said.

"We know it's a market that can change quickly but at the moment, we're all good in terms of our players.

"We know it's happened at this stage before and it can disrupt things but we've got a good united group at the moment."