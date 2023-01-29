Halifax had progressed a deal for an attacker last week, but that move stalled after hitting a snag.

However, Millington says a different forward is set to be signed, with another addition possibly to follow.

"We were hoping to get someone in on Friday but one or two technical issues with paperwork meant that it couldn't go through," he said.

"But that will happen on Monday.

"And we're still hoping to get one more in next week, so we're there or thereabouts with the incomings."

Millington added: "This is a brand new target that came up out of the blue on Thursday night.

"We were aware of the lad but it was brought to our attention that he was available to come out on loan so we jumped at the opportunity.

"And then we've another forward in mind who we'd like to bring in.