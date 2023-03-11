Shaymen one game from Wembley after beating Aldershot in FA Trophy quarter-finals

The EBB Stadium. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Goals from Milli Alli and substitute Harvey Gilmour sealed Town's place in the last four as they scored more than once away from home for only the third time this season.

Halifax didn't have it all their own way, but were the better side on balance, and their road to recovery continues. It could well be a road to Wembley too.

Tyler Cordner, twice a scorer here in September, had an early header easily saved by Sam Johnson after a tame opening ten minutes to the contest.

But shortly afterwards, a couple of characteristic step-overs from Alli to the left of the box preceded him smashing a low shot across goal and in.

Aldershot initially responded well though, with Johnson beaten to a through ball which was prodded goalwards by Justin Amaluzor and then cleared in-front of the line.

Ryan Glover then hit the outside of the post having found a route through a shaky-looking Halifax defence.

Town were living dangerously, not helping themselves by failing to retain possession.

But they recovered their composure and calmness, helped by the presence of Luke Summerfield and Matty Warburton - two of five changes along with Jack Senior, Festus Arthur and Mani Dieseruvwe.

There were four changes from the 5-1 massacre here in September, with Chris Millington insisting before the game that Town were a different team to the one that suffered such an indignity.

And Halifax went on to prove that, ending the half the far better team, although they didn't take their chances. Some things never change.

A straight-as-an-arrow shot by Warburton from 20 yards cracked off the post amid a much better spell from Town, who were now keeping the ball and imposing themselves.

Alli's dazzling, dizzying feet helped him to beat two Aldershot defenders but he was unlucky to see his shot hit the underside of the bar.

Aldershot also looked a different side, getting worse as the opening half progressed, with the home fans becoming increasingly irritated at their lack of attacking intent or threat as their team limped towards the break.

Half-time substitute Tyler Frost produced a declaration of intent seconds after the interval with a low shot saved by Johnson, with Aldershot instantly playing with more intensity going forward, and the fans responding to it.

Town were now doing a lot more defending, and survived a penalty appeal when Haji Mnoga felt he was pushed over in the box.

The Shots were calling the shots now, but couldn't convert their superiority into chances.

The impressive Frost' was turning up the heat, and his low cross only just evaded ex-Town loanee Tahvon Campbell in the box before Campbell's low drive was blocked by Jamie Stott.

Josh McQuoid then hooked a shot over the bar from a long throw, all of which was a whole lot more than The Shaymen were producing at the other end, with the vast majority of the contest now being played in the Halifax half.

Halifax were firmly in protect mode, and Aldershot were making it too easy for Town to do just that, only sporadically offering more than some half-hearted crosses into the box.

Nearly the whole ground thought Frost had equalised after a terrific run by Amaluzor but his shot from an angle went agonisingly wide for the hosts. Slowly but surely, they were getting closer.

There was a tame header on target by Dieseruvwe with ten minutes to go, but it was hugely against the run of play.

But a nervy second-half ended mercifully serenely thanks to substitute Gilmour, who intercepted the ball high up the pitch before his left foot shot was deflected beyond the keeper.

Aldershot: Ashby-Hammond, Mnoga, Cordner, Jordan, Kenlock, Glover, Partington, McQuoid (Willard 84), Amaluzor, Campbell, Anderson (Frost 46). Subs not used: Thomas, Klass, Roberts, Akpan, De Lacey-Turner

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 6

Corners:5

Halifax: Johnson, Debrah, Arthur, Stott, Golden, Hunter, Summerfield (Gilmour 77), J Senior, Warburton, Dieseruvwe (Harker 83), Alli. Subs not used: Capello, Slew

Scorers: Alli (12), Gilmour (89)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 4

Corners:0

Attendance: 2,108 (75 away)

Referee: Daniel Middleton