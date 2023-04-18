Rob Harker handed Town a deserved half-time lead, but Michael Cheek cancelled it out after the restart.

A fifth league win in a row for the first time since March last year looked within Town's grasp after a superb opening 45 minutes, but Bromley clawed their way back into it.

It's still just one defeat in 12 for The Shaymen. Something has clicked with this group of players, who are still not the finished article but are offering far more to be encouraged about on a regular basis.

The Shay

All of which bodes well for Wembley.

Milli Alli spurned a good chance two minutes in when his header from Jordan Keane's cross wasn't executed with enough power and was beaten away by Reece Charles-Cook.

It set the tone for what followed though.

The Bromley keeper reacted well to keep out a low shot at an angle by Matty Warburton, who along with Keane and Harker, were given their opportunity to stake a claim for a Wembley start.

And Harker did his chances no harm with his second goal in as many games when he nodded in Angelo Capello's whipped cross from the left.

It was a goal that epitomised Town's start - incisive, fast and purposeful.

It was one touch, pass and move, quick and sharp, precise and progressive.

Jack Hunter and Harvey Gilmour were wearing out the soles of their boots in midfield, but every man in blue was imbued with energy and effort.

Alli was leaping like a coiled spring to win headers, Adam Senior and Capello were marauding down the flanks, Harker was mobile and dynamic, Warburton looked like his old self again.

It was all the complete opposite of Saturday's turgid first-half.

Town were bullying Bromley, outmuscling them, outrunning them, outworking them.

Warburton hit the post with a low left-footed shot as Halifax continued to dominate.

Bromley boss Andy Woodman said ahead of the game that Town would have one eye on Wembley. Don't think so.

His play-off contenders were being made to look like relegation fodder.

If only The Shaymen had played like this more often, they could have been fighting for a top seven spot too.

Halifax were let off the hook though after Bromley's dangerman Cheek completely unmarked to meet a left wing cross, but the striker failed to get the ball under control and fired off target from six yards.

That also set the tone for a more even second-half, with Town not reaching their first-half heights, not as slick or smooth on the ball, more wasteful in possession.

An injury to Jack Senior was also a cloud over the evening with Wembley looming.

Jude Arthurs blazed over when a corner dropped to him ten yards out, with Bromley gradually improving.

But they weren't being suffocated like they had in the first-half, and Halifax weren't dictating the game as before.

A Cheek goal chalked off for offside was an indication that Halifax's lead felt a lot more slender than it had before half-time.

And so it proved when a cross from the right wasn't dealt with by a hesitant Halifax defence and goalkeeper, and Cheek tapped in the cutback from close range.

As good as the first-half had been, Town had been punished for coming off the pace.

Bromley now sensed a winner, and wasted a good chance when Harry Forster blazes over from the corner of the six-yard box after an awful error by substitute Festus Arthur.

Jamie Stott should have swung it back Halifax's way but missed his kick when a cross dropped to him five yards out.

Similarly, Cheek squandered a chance from close range, heading a cross back across goal but over the bar.

Halifax: Johnson, Keane, Stott, J Senior (Arthur 51), A Senior, Hunter, Gilmour, Capello, Alli, Harker (Dieseruvwe 70), Warburton (Cooke 87). Subs not used: Golden, Spence

Scorer: Harker (20)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 5

Bromley: Charles-Cook, Reynolds, Sowunmi, Topalloj, Stirk, Forster, Bingham, Arthurs (Kendall 62), Whitely, Dennis, Cheek. Subs not used: Marriott, Webster, Vennings, Elerewe.

Scorer: Cheek (75)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 4

Attendance: 1,440 (57 away)

Referee: Scott Jackson

