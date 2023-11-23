News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen release admission prices for FA Trophy clash at home to Altrincham

FC Halifax Town have released their admission prices for the FA Trophy game at home to Altrincham on Saturday, December 9.
By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT
Prices are £15 for adults, £7 for 12-17-year-olds and £2 for under 12s.

There are no tickets required and all supporters can pay on the day. Season tickets are not valid for this fixture.

