FC Halifax Town have released a club statement over the uncertainty regarding the future of The Shay stadium.

There is a question mark over the future of the ground – home to football’s FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers rugby league club – as Calderdale Council looks to divest itself of ownership.

The proposal, which will see the council save £161,000 from 2025-26, was outlined when the council’s Cabinet budget recommendations for a three year period were unveiled earlier this week.

The council is proposing to transfer a long leasehold interest of the stadium.

This could be to one of the two clubs, with a sublet arrangement to the other club, or to a company jointly owned and run by the two sports clubs.

But a third option could see the council dispose of the sports stadium on the open market, with the two clubs as sitting tenants.

The statement from the club says: “As many of you will know, Calderdale Council has made a recent announcement regarding a budget shortfall in council funding for 24/25 and profiled potential savings over the next three years. One of the potential cost savings could include the possible disposal of The Shay Stadium.

"Discussions have taken place and there is understanding regarding the due process. Part of that process is a period of consultation with the people of Calderdale during a four week period from announcement.

"We would ask any supporters wishing to share their views to please do so by 7 February 2024 via the following link: https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals.