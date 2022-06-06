Shaymen say they have "tried to strike a balance" as they announce 2022-23 season ticket prices

FC Halifax Town. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen have announced an early bird offer of £329 for an adult season ticket, purchased before June 30. The price then rises to £349 after that date.

Adult season tickets last season cost £279 for a renewal, or £349 for a new ticket.

Season tickets for 12-17 year olds have remained at £75, while with all adult season tickets, the club is offering up to two free season tickets for under 12s.

Matchday prices remain at the same level as last season.

In a statement on their website, the club said: "As we turn our attention towards the 22/23 campaign, we’d firstly like to thank all our fans for their support during the 21/22 season, We’re sure you’ll agree it was an exciting time and we want to build on that under the new leadership of Chris Millington.

We recognise that we’re now in a ‘cost of living crisis’ and that brings added financial pressures for us all, with soaring energy costs and increased fuel prices to name a few. So, we appreciate that buying a Season Ticket might not be at the forefront of people’s minds! You’ll also understand that the Club’s costs continue to rise in all expense areas, the financial landscape is choppy but we still want to try and continue to have a competitive playing budget whilst endeavouring to’ live within our means’.

"With this in mind we have tried to strike a balance between making our ST prices affordable and the reality of the costs in running a Football Club.

"You can watch the ‘Shaymen’ for the 2022/23 campaign for £329 on a ‘Quick Start’ basis,(this equates to just over £14 per game for all seniors 18 and over). This means you can miss 7 games out of a potential 23 and the season ticket is still a good value and a cost-effective option. This price is offered for all purchases completed by midnight 30 June 2022. Purchases outright after that date or on a three month instalment basis are based on £349 (this equates to just over £15 per game for all seasons 18 and over).

"To assist you in purchasing a Season Ticket we’ll now offer you three months to pay, meaning you can spread the cost until the end of August with a first instalment of £119 (30.06.22) and two of £115 (31.07.22) and (31.08.22). (You will be issued match tickets until your last payment is made, you will then receive your ST book)

"To take advantage of the instalment plan you’ll have to make your first payment by 30 June. For those wishing to pay in full you can do this until the end of June 22 at the ‘Quick Start’ figure of £329 or by 31 July 22 at £349.

"Our commitment to younger fans

"For our younger supporters aged 12-17, your season ticket will stay the same price at £75, making the price per game £3.26.

"Children Under 12 – our commitment in making our football affordable for families continues. With all Senior Season Tickets, we’ll be offering up to two kids’ FREE season tickets per paying senior. So please order all children’s tickets with your senior ticket before the 31 July 22.

"Despite increased costs, our ‘pay on the day’ prices will remain the same.

"You’ll be able to purchase all tickets/instalments from the online shop www.fchtshop.com – We’ll also have our usual season ticket mornings/evenings.

"Please don’t forget, as a season ticket holder you’ll always get priority access to purchase any other ticketed games subject to availability.

"Season ticket collection will be confirmed during pre-season. We’ll keep you updated on deadlines for purchasing.

"Season Ticket Prices 22/23

"Senior £329 – £14.30 per game – so nearly 8 games better off vs going through the turnstile. UP TO 30 JUNE 2022.

"Senior £349 – £15.17 per game – so nearly 7 games better off vs going through the turnstile. UP TO 30 JULY 2022.

"12-17 – £75 – £3.26 per game

"Under 12s two FREE with a full paying Senior or £46 per extra Child

"On the day prices 22/23

"Adult £21

"Concession £18

"12-17s £9