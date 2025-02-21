Shaymen sell out their ticket allocation for tomorrow's clash at York City
FC Halifax Town have sold out their allocation of away tickets for tomorrow’s Yorkshire derby at York City.
Town were given around 850 tickets for the game at York’s LNER Community Stadium, and announced earlier this evening that all tickets had been sold.
You can follow all the action from the game tomorrow on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.