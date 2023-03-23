News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen set to add one new signing and hopeful of another before transfer deadline

Town boss Chris Millington remains hopeful of two new loan signings before today’s transfer deadline but has had to switch targets after a deal fell through.

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:26 GMT- 1 min read

“One of them is now agreed and we’re just waiting in paperwork being sorted out between the two club secretaries, which is in the process of being done,” Millington told the Courier.

"There was a player we were after from a Championship club who the parent club have decided to keep with the first-team because of how well they’re doing, so that won’t be moving anywhere.

"But there is another forward who we’ve been monitoring who we have an offer in for and we’re waiting to hear from the CEO of that club as to whether or not they’ll accept that offer for the player to come in until the end of the season.”

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston
When asked if he was confident that there would still be two new arrivals before today’s 5pm deadline, Millington said: “One of them is agreed and done and is just paperwork, so I’m very confident that’ll happen.

"The other one, we’re in the hands of the parent club to make the decision as to whether the offer’s acceptable.

"But we hope they’ll see the value in the lad coming out and getting the experience of being around us for the run-in.”