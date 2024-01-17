Shaymen set to have trio off the injured list for Saturday's home game with Maidenhead
FC Halifax Town are set to have Tylor Golden, Max Wright and Ryan Galvin back available for Saturday’s game against Maidenhead at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT
Golden has recovered from a knock which kept him out of the 3-0 defeat at Southend, Wright is back after an ankle problem that saw him miss the last two games and Galvin has recovered from the hamstring problem that ruled him out of the last two matches.
Scroll through our gallery for the latest update on Town’s absentees, as well as Chris Millington discussing defender Festus Arthur’s loan move to Southport.
1 / 2