News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Shaymen set to have trio off the injured list for Saturday's home game with Maidenhead

FC Halifax Town are set to have Tylor Golden, Max Wright and Ryan Galvin back available for Saturday’s game against Maidenhead at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT

Golden has recovered from a knock which kept him out of the 3-0 defeat at Southend, Wright is back after an ankle problem that saw him miss the last two games and Galvin has recovered from the hamstring problem that ruled him out of the last two matches.

Scroll through our gallery for the latest update on Town’s absentees, as well as Chris Millington discussing defender Festus Arthur’s loan move to Southport.

"He's back in full training and available for selection."

1. Tylor Golden

"He's back in full training and available for selection." Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
"He's back in full training and we'd expect, by Maidenhead, should be available for selection."

2. Max Wright

"He's back in full training and we'd expect, by Maidenhead, should be available for selection." Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
"He's in full training and available for selection."

3. Ryan Galvin

"He's in full training and available for selection." Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
"Little bit further behind but if not for Fylde, then we'd expect him to be available for Wealdstone."

4. Milli Alli

"Little bit further behind but if not for Fylde, then we'd expect him to be available for Wealdstone." Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Ryan GalvinSouthend